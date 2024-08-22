Cash found in Odisha forest officer’s toilet flush tank

The anti-corruption vigilance wing sleuths on Thursday recovered two bundles of high-value currency notes from the toilet flush tank of a forest range officer in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district during the course of simultaneous raids.

”Acting on feedback of accumulation of ill-gotten assets by Bibhudananda Mishra, Forest Range Officer, we conducted raids. Mishra, perturbed by the surprise raid, tried to hide the accounted bundles of cash in the flush tank in a hurry. However, it was swiftly retrieved from the tank,” said an official of vigilance.

Recently, a block development officer who was arrested for amassing disproportionate assets had concealed currency notes valued at Rs 4.92 lakh from the interior space of her SUV. In the past, there were instances of corrupt officers throwing bags carrying cash to a neighbour’s house to escape detection.

Currently, raids are going on at eight places on the allegation of possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA) by Mishra.

Apart from detecting movable and immovable assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income, the vigilance sleuths have found a farmhouse amid lush green environs. It gives the deceptive look of a wildlife park with peacocks, rabbits, ducks reared in it with utmost care, added the Vigilance officials.