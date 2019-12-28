A case has been registered against 1000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in connection with the violence which broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 15.

AMU students had mounted a violent protest against police crackdown on students in Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

Following the protests, AMU has been shut down till January 5.

According to reports, a large number of students had collected outside the administrative block late on Sunday evening and pelted stones at the police. The protestors shouted abusive slogans against the police.

Efforts to pacify the AMU students by the AMU officials proved futile and the agitators continued to pelt stones.

Protests erupted across various campuses in the country against police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15, who were agitating against the new Citizenship Act.

The protest by Jamia students took a violent turn after many protesters torched several buses in the national capital. Following the violence, Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and also fired tear gas shells inside the Jamia library in which several students were injured.

Following police action at Jamia Millia, protests also erupted at Aligarh Muslim University, Hyderabad’s Moulana Azad National Urdu University and Banaras Hindu University.