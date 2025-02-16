Cartoon on Modi: Popular Tamil magazine ‘Vikatan’ website blocked

Demanding immediate restoration of the website, the Chief Minister in a social media post wrote, “Blocking media outlets for airing contrarian views bodes ill for democracy. It is yet another instance of the BJP exposing its fascist face.” DMK allies, including Vaiko, MP and others have condemned it. Advertisement

Published in the magazine’s online journal, ‘Vikatan Plus’, the cartoon on the cover dated February 10, depicts Modi, sitting with American President Donals Trump, with his hands and legs remaining chained. Taking offence, BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday dashed off two representations, one to the Chairman, Press Council of India and the other to L Murugan, MoS, Information and Broadcasting, demanding action ‘as soon as possible’.

“For the last many years, Vikatan, under the garb of journalism, has been operating as a mouthpiece of the DMK, defaming the good work of the central government & our Honourable PM, often printing articles/cartoons that are figments of their imagination, and distorting the truth. Today’s cover picture has been deliberately published to paint a negative image of the entire diplomatic trip of our Honourable PM to please the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, read the petition, maintaining that it was defamatory,” he said. The cover cartoon as well as similar cartoons in previous editions were enclosed with it.