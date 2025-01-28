Carbon credit panel set up to explore market aspects: Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a Carbon Credit Committee under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, to explore various aspects of the carbon market and generate additional revenue for the state.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the ten-member Committee will study the existing International and domestic carbon market to develop a specific study for the state.

This initiative seeks to enhance the capacity of the state government in identifying, developing, and implementing carbon credit projects, he stated.

The committee will also work to identify the potential carbon credit projects in collaboration with various government departments, stated Sukhu. “Additionally, it will assist in framing a state climate policy and related frameworks for carbon credits. The departments would be guided in formulating projects to secure carbon credits, while the committee would help to develop procedures for engaging project developers, consultants, buyers, traders, etc. Furthermore, it would also arrange regular interaction with administrators of the Indian Carbon Market and other International carbon standards,” said the CM.

He said that the committee would also provide recommendations for re-aligning the new and existing schemes and programmes to maximize the benefits of carbon credits for the state.

Besides, it will study the best practices and the successful projects implemented in India across other states to analyze their strategies, he added.