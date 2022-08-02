Car moves under IndiGo aircraft parked at IGIA, DGCA orders inquiry

In an unusual incident that occurred at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Airport on Tuesday, a car belonging to Go First airline went under a parked IndiGo A320 Neo aircraft, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane’s nose wheel.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the matter and an enquiry has been initiated into the incident which took place at stand number 201 of the airport’s T2 terminal.

A senior DGCA official said, “On early Tuesday morning Indigo, aircraft VT-ITJ was parked on stand no. 201 of Terminal T-2 at IGI airport. It was to operate Indigo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi – Patna). A Go Ground Maruti, Swift Dezire vehicle came close to this aircraft and stopped under the nose area of the aircraft.”

Video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The car can be seen just under the aircraft.

The plane was getting prepared to take off for Patna when the car belonging to Go First Airline went under it. The driver supposedly fell asleep.

“There was no damage to the aircraft or injury to any person,” the senior DGCA official confirmed.

The official said the driver has been subjected to a Breath Analyser (BA) test for consumption of alcohol and it has been found to be negative.

The aircraft departed as per the scheduled departure time. Further investigation is being carried out by DAS-NR.