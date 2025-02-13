Capt. Bakshi laid to rest with full military honours

Hazaribagh bid a heart-wrenching farewell to its brave son, Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, who made the ultimate sacrifice in an IED blast in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. As his mortal remains arrived in his hometown, thousands of grieving citizens gathered to pay their final respects. The streets echoed with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Shaheed Karamjit Amar Rahe” as the city united in sorrow and pride.

At 11 AM, his tricolour-draped coffin was taken from his residence in an army vehicle to the Khirgaon Mokshadham cremation ground. People lined the streets, showering flowers as the procession passed. Amidst the solemn atmosphere, his mother stood tall despite her grief, raising the war cry “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal” as she received the national flag from army officers. His final rites were conducted with full military honors, attended by senior army officials, district authorities, and public representatives, including Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay and SP Arvind Kumar Singh. A guard of honour and gun salute marked the nation’s respect for his sacrifice.

The entire city mourned, with the Sikh community shutting their businesses as a mark of respect. Amid the grief, there was immense pride in his courage and devotion. A senior army officer called him an extraordinary officer whose bravery would inspire generations.

Captain Karamjit had always dreamed of joining the Indian Army. His father, Ajendra Singh, who runs Quality Tent House in Hazaribagh, recalled his son’s unyielding passion for the armed forces. Commissioned in 2023, he quickly became a crucial part of key military operations, earning respect and admiration from his comrades. Even as he dedicated himself to his duty, he was preparing for a new chapter—his wedding was scheduled for April 5. His fiancée, an army doctor, had been eagerly awaiting their union. He had visited home in January for a family wedding and to finalise his own wedding preparations, but on January 24, he returned to duty—only to make the supreme sacrifice on February 11.

On Wednesday evening, his mortal remains arrived at Ranchi Airport, where Governor Santosh Gangwar, state’s Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, and senior army officers paid their respects. As his mother saw her son wrapped in the tricolour, she held back her tears, standing strong as she chanted “Jo Bole So Nihal.”

As the funeral pyre was lit, the air filled with cries of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Shaheed Karamjit Amar Rahe”—a testament to the town’s deep respect for its fallen hero. Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi’s sacrifice will forever be etched in the nation’s memory, a solemn reminder of the price our soldiers pay to safeguard the country. His courage, duty, and unwavering patriotism will continue to inspire generations to come, a legacy that will never fade.