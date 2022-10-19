Capt Amarinder ridicules AAP claim over credit for Verbio plant

Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, ridiculed the Aam Aadmi Party government’s (AAP) claim over credit for the setting up of Verbio AG bio-energy plant in Sangrur district. He said the project was mooted during his government in 2019.

Reacting to the claim made by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder disclosed that all the modalities for setting up of the plant were finalised in 2019 after the presentation by its COO Oliver Ludtke during the Invest Punjab summit in December that year.

The plant, he said, was to start functioning from 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic its operations got delayed.

The former CM said it was so characteristic of the AAP to claim credit for everything his government had done during four and a half years of his last tenure.

Amarinder also shared a screenshot of the Tweet of December 6, 2019 showing him meeting with Oliver Ludtke.

He had tweeted that day, “COO, Verbio Global, Oliver Ludtke presented his vision of ‘Green Gas Revolution’ at Invest Punjab. Their upcoming plant near Sangrur would process about 1.10 lakhs tons of paddy straw from 2020. With more such plants Punjab should soon be free from stubble burning”.