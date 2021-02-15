Delhi today recorded 150 new Covid cases and 2 coronavirus-linked deaths, even as its positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

No Covid fatality was recorded in the national capital yesterday — the second time this month when the single-day death count was nil. Before this, the city’s daily Covid death count was zero on 9 February after a gap of nearly nine months.

Today’s fresh coronavirus cases were detected out of 56,902 tests, the health bulletin said. These tests conducted across Delhi yesterday included 38,213 RT-PCR tests and 18,689 rapid antigen tests.

The city’s Covid caseload rose to 6,36,946 while its death toll climbed to 10,891, the bulletin stated.

The number of coronavirus patients who recovered and were discharged by different healthcare facilities over the last 24 hours was 158, with the cumulative number of such recoveries mounting to 6,25,024 in the city so far. The recovery rate stood at 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

Delhi now accounted for 1,031 active Covid cases, with 394 patients being under home isolation. Yesterday, there were 1,041 active cases in the national capital.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on 27 January — the lowest in over nine months. The city had reported 126 coronavirus cases yesterday when the positivity rate was 0.21 per cent.These cases were detected out of 60,876 tests conducted the previous day, which included 38,921 RT-PCR tests and 21,955 rapid antigen tests.

On 12 February, Delhi had recorded 141 Covid cases and 3 deaths, while its positivity rate was 0.22 per cent. As regards the vaccination drive against Covid in the national capital, it has gained further momentum as 1,856 healthcare workers, who had received their first shots on day one of the exercise four weeks ago, had turned up to get their second dose yesterday.

However, the turnout for the second dose was only about 43 per cent. Under the nationwide mega Covid vaccination drive launched on 16 January, a total of 4,319 health workers (53 per cent of the then targeted figure of 8,117) were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

The second dose is to given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days. Yesterday, altogether 13,768 beneficiaries received the Covid jabs, even as the administering of the second dose began for healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago.

“Out of the total number of healthcare workers, 1,856 received second dose today (Saturday) and 3,530 got the first jab. Also, 8,382 frontline workers also got their first shots today,” a senior official had then said.