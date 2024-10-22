Can’t imagine better representative than Priyanka for Wayanad: Rahul

Ahead of the forthcoming bye-election in Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he cannot imagine a better representative than his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the people of this parliamentary constituency.

The former MP form the Wayanad also exuded confidence of Vadra’s win from the said seat, and said she would be a powerful voice in the Parliament.

Informing about Vadra’s filing of nomination from Wayanad constituency on Wednesday, the senior Congress leader said, “The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.”

“Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let’s ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love,” he wrote in a social media post.

Besides Rahul, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will accompany Vadra during filing of her nomination for the seat. Vadra, who will make her electoral debut, will file her nomination before the Returning Officer in Kalpetta at 12 pm. Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states, prominent national and state party leaders, will also be present on the occasion.

Prior to the nomination, Rahul and Vadra will lead a roadshow starting from Kalpetta New Bus Stand at 11 am, they said. The Wayanad parliamentary bye-election was necessitated following the resignation of Rahul as a member.

It may be mentioned that in June, the Congress chief had announced that Rahul will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate the Wayanad constituency. Later, he resigned as a member from the Wayanad seat. He won from both the parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha election. Notably, the Congress leaders have exuded confidence that Vadra would win from the Wayanad.

The polling for the Wayanand parliamentary constituency will take place on 13th November.The last date of filing nominations is 25th October. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on 28th October and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is 30th October.

The counting of votes will take place along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls on 23rd November.