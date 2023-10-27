Cannot lower guard against mischief of Pakistan: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Commenting on the incidence of cross-border firing by Pakistani troops, Union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Friday that such sporadic incidents and continued infiltration bids prove that we cannot lower the guard against the mischief of Pakistan.

Nevertheless, the minister noted that there was a sharp decline in the cross-border firing along the LoC and International Border and violence was also down in the Union Territory of J&K during the last nine years, especially in the four years since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a gate in memory of Martyr Colonel Narayan Singh (OBE) at Samba district of Jammu.

On the occasion, he recounted several path-breaking decisions Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken for the welfare of kin of martyrs, unlike the earlier governments. The Modi government is deeply sensitive and concerned about the welfare of armed forces and kin of martyrs, he said.

The Union minister said the government provides an ex gratia of Rs 25 to 45 Lakh to the next of kin of the martyred soldiers. In addition to this, Rs 8,00,000 is provided to them in the form of ex gratia by the Army Central Welfare Fund. State governments also provide an ex gratia amount as per their provisions. This is in addition to the Liberalised Family Pension and regular service benefits. In case of the death of Agniveer in the line of duty, the next of kin will receive over Rs. 1 crore, he added.

The minister said reservation of seats has been ensured in Medical and Dental Colleges for the wards of defence personnel. A total of 42 MBBS seats and 3 seats in BDS courses are allotted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. For this, priority is given to wards of personnel killed in action. Besides, several other reservations have been made for them.