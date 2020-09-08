The members of the Tibetan community in Leh paid tributes to braveheart Nyima Tenzin by taking out a candlelight march.

The march was taken out on Monday after the last rites were performed.

Nyima Tenzin, the Tibetan-origin officer of the Special Frontier force (SFF) was killed in action on the night of August 30 when his unit was on a mission to dominate the heights of the southern side of the Pangong Lake for thwarting a Chinese ingress to change the status quo on the ground.

“The candlelight march is in remembrance of brave officer Nyima Tenzin, who laid down his life for defending the country,” said one participant.

Holding Tricolours in their hands, local Ladakhis also participated in the march organised by the Ladakh Buddhist Association Youth Wing and the Tibetan Youth Congress.

Nyima Tenzin’s mortal remains were laid to rest in Leh with full honours. He had 33 years of service in the SFF and left behind his wife and three children.

For the Tibetans, who are living in Ladakh for the last 60 years, this was a moment to renew their resolve for their homeland.