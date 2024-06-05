Candidates with biggest and lowest margins in UP

The ruling BJP had to be content with just 33 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh whereas the opposition Samajwadi Party was the leader winning 37 of the total 80.

According to the Election Commission of India, which finally announced the results of all 80 seats late Tuesday night, said that the counting process was smooth and transparent, adding that there were just a couple of complaints which were addressed.

The BJP was reduced to 33 seats, losing 29 this time. Last time, the BJP had won 62 seats whereas the SP took a big leap. The SP gained 32 seats compared to last time and won 37 constituencies.

Advertisement

Many wins and losses in the results were very interesting.

The five candidates who have registered the biggest and smallest victory in the 2024 general elections are:

Candidates with highest victory margins:

Dr Mahesh Sharma (BJP) won from Gautam Buddha Nagar by a huge margin of 5,59,472 votes. He got a total of 8,57,829 votes.

At second place, Atul Garg (BJP) won from Ghaziabad by a margin of 3,36,965 votes. He bagged a total of 8,54,170 votes.

At third place, Hema Malini (BJP) from Mathura registered the third biggest victory in the state by winning with a margin of 2,93,407 votes. She got a total of 5,10,064 votes.

At fourth place was Dr Bhola Singh (BJP) from Bulandshahr who registered the fourth major victory in the state by winning with a margin of 2,75,134 votes. Dr Singh got 5,97,310 votes.

SP Baghel (BJP) from Agra registered the fifth biggest victory in the state with a winning margin of 2,71,294 votes. He got a total of 5,99,397 votes.

Candidates with lowest victory margins in the state:

Ajendra Singh Lodhi (SP) won from Hamirpur by a margin of only 2,629 votes, with the total being 4,90,683 votes.

Mukesh Rajput (BJP) won from Farrukhabad by a margin of 2,678 votes, with the total being 4,87,963 votes.

Kamlesh Paswan (BJP) won from Bansgaon by a margin of 3,150 votes , with the total being 4,28,693 votes.

Ramshankar Rajbhar (SP) won from Salempur by a margin of 3,573 votes , with the total being 4,05,472 votes.

Praveen Patel (BJP) won from Phulpur seat by a margin of 4,332 votes , with the total being 4,52,600 votes.