Canada-based singer Shubh faces protests against holding concerts in India from BJYM activists

Before his next concert in Mumbai, Canadian Punjabi musician Shubhneet Singh, also known as Shubh, is encountering criticism when Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists tore down his posters and accused him of supporting separatist Khalistani forces.

From September 23 to 25, Shubh was slated to have a performance in Mumbai as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 gathering that was held on the Cordelia Cruise. The BJYM has objected, stating that the singer supported Khalistanis and uploaded an inaccurate map of Kashmir.

With songs like “Elevated,” “OG,” and “Cheaques,” which are well-liked not only in India but also internationally, Shubh, a rising star in the music business, has become more well-known. Even the former captain of Team India, Virat Kohli, danced to Shubh’s “Elevated” in a popular video, albeit he unfollowed the musician on Instagram later because of the uproar. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have also stopped following the musician.

Advertisement

Shubh is currently on his three-month-long “Still Rollin India Tour,” which takes him to 12 significant Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and others.

The BJYM’s protest actions in Mumbai may be replicated in other cities as a result of the indignation generated by Shubh’s social media post that included a distorted map of India without Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. The Punjab Police were looking for a man called Amritpal Singh at the time the musician posted this picture on his Instagram stories. Following the arrest of many of Shubh’s supporters, Akali Dal voiced its worries regarding the incarceration of young children.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tajinder Singh Tiwana said, “There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of the integrity and unity of India. We won’t allow Canadian singer Shubh to perform in the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai. If no proper action is taken, then the organizers will have to face our opposition.”

The BJYM has submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, demanding strict action against Shubhneet Singh and the cancellation of all his performances. They also called for the registration of an FIR against the rapper.