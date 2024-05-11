Campaign ends in 13 LS seats in UP going to polls on Monday

Campaigning for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh ended this evening where polling will be held on Monday.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Kheri) are among the 130 candidates whose fate would be decided in this phase.

Along with 13 Lok Sabha seats, by-election of Dadraul Assembly seat in Shahjahanpur district would also be held. There are 10 candidates in the fray from Dadraul Assembly seat.

Campaigning in this phase was powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three rallies along with Union home Minister Amit Shah holding election meetings Kheri and other places.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too intensively campaigned in almost all the 13 constituencies.

On the other hand INDI alliance held joint rallies of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj and Kanpur.

On the last day of the campaigning today, Akhilesh Yadav held a road show in Kannauj. Almost all other candidates also held roadshows in their respective constituencies.

The 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of the fourth phase include Shahjahanpur (SC), Kheri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Hardoi (SC), Mishrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich (SC).

State Chief Electoral Officer ( CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Saturday that after the end of the election campaign period, the presence of outside workers and officials of all political parties will be completely banned in these constituencies.

Around 28 per cent of the candidates contesting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections have criminal cases while 41 per cent are crorepatis.

The CEO said that there are 2.46 crore voters in the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of the fourth phase, of which 1.31 crore are male voters and 1.15 crore are female voters.

There are a total of 16334 polling stations and 26588 polling booths in these constituencies.

There are a total of 3.72 lakh voters in Dadraul Assembly Constituency, of which 1.99 lakh are male voters and 1.72 lakh are female voters.