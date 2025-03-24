Calling ‘gaddar a gaddar’ is not wrong: Uddhav Thackeray defends Kunal Kamra

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president, Uddhav Balasaheb Thakceray on Monday came out in full support of comedian Kunal Kamra, who is facing the heat of the ruling regime over his controverisal act of comedy on Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Kamra, during a recent comedy show, took a jibe at Shinde with a parody song on the tune of Bollywood melody “Dil To Pagal Hai” and reffered to him as a ‘gaddar’ (traitor).

Following this, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Youth Wing leaders vandalised part of a Mumbai hotel where the comedy show was recorded.

An FIR was also filed against the comedian for allegedly insulting the deputy CM, with several Shiv Sena leaders threatening him of more “Shiv Sena-style” action.

Moreover, Fadnavis demanded an apology from Kamra, saying that deliberate insult of such a prominent leader would not be tolerated and vowed legal action against the comedian.

Reacting to the controversy, Uddhav Thackeray said calling “gaddar a gaddar is not an attack on anyone”. He even urged people to hear the full songh and make others hear it too.

“I do not think Kunal Kamra said anything wrong. Calling ‘gaddar’ a ‘gaddar’ is not an attack on anyone…Hear the full song (from Kunal Kamra’s show) and make others hear it too…,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, who was allegedly betrayed by Shinde when he reblled against the party in 2022, breaking it in two factions, added that those with “gaddari” in their blood can never be a Shiv Sainik.

“The Shiv Sena has nothing to do with this attack, this has been done by ‘gaddar sena’…Those who have ‘gaddari’ in their blood can never be a Shiv Sainik,” he added.