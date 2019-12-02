Amid anger over the gruesome gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, Bengaluru top cop on Monday assured of complete security to the residents and those visiting the city.

Giving a hundred per cent assurance on the safety of the residents, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that “any distress call will be responded within 7 seconds”.

“After Telangana rape and murder case, we assure all Bengalureans and anyone who visits Bengaluru that they will be very much safeguarded. We give 100 per cent assurance about your safety,” the top cop was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Any call will be replied to within seven seconds. We also send SMSes,” Rao added.

A 27-year-old woman veterinary doctor was gangraped and murdered near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at the Chatanpally Bridge in the Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday, sending shockwaves across the country.

Investigations revealed that the victim had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to attend duty at the veterinary hospital. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist. When she returned to the same place around 9 pm, she found the two-wheeler punctured.

Police suspect the vehicle was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the victim and the doctor was raped and murdered by those who offered to help her in rectifying the punctured vehicle.

All four accused in the gangrape and murder of the veterinarian were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that the government is ready to make the strictest laws to stop such crimes in future.

As the Deputy Leader of the House, the minister said “no act could be as inhuman as this incident which happened in Hyderabad”.

“Entire country is hurt. All lawmakers cutting across party lines have condemned the incident and demanded to give harsher punishment to the accused involved in the incident,” he said.

Singh further told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to hold a detailed discussion over the issue. “Keeping in sentiments of the House, the government is ready to make necessary changes in the provisions for making stricter law.”