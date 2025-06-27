Call to review preamble of Constitution a challenge to Indian Republic: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday termed RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s statement seeking to remove socialism and secularism from the preamble of the Constitution as condemnable.

Chief Minister Vijayan on Thursday said here that Hosabale’s call to review the preamble of the Constitution is a challenge to the Indian Republic. The Chief Minister said that it would be surprising if the RSS, which stabbed the national freedom movement in the back, did not feel resentment towards the ideological premises of the Indian Republic.

The Indian Constitution and its basic principles are not concepts that are palatable to those who uphold Manusmriti instead of the Constitution. The RSS followed the same tradition of shamelessly apologizing to the British government during the Emergency. It was the RSS chief himself who issued the apology to lift the ban during the Emergency.

They supported Indira Gandhi both covertly and openly. Today’s criticism of the Emergency by those who welcomed Indira Gandhi’s address to the nation and the 20-point programme is ridiculous. In the guise of criticism against the Emergency the attempt to amend the preamble of the Constitution is a covert smuggling of the Sangh Parivar agenda. The secular society cannot accept this, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said that the idea of India was not formed from Manusmriti, but that the Constitution is the cornerstone of the Indian Republic, and it is good for the RSS to remember this.