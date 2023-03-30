Call for youth’s role in showcasing India’s heritage during G20 meet

Union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the youth of India will define India @2047 when the country will celebrate its freedom centenary. The youth have the privilege and opportunity to contribute to the making of ‘New India’ as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing a youth convention organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, at Kathua on the theme ‘Role of Youth vis-à-vis India’s G20 Presidency’.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the youth of this country must feel lucky that they are living in an era when India has assumed G20 Presidency under PM Narendra Modi they can thus play a key role to showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity and heritage and solution to the global problems while being the President of G20 forum.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the world is knocking at the doors of India as India has talent and capability under PM Narendra Modi to lead the world under all circumstances as India is now regarded as the ‘Leader of the world’.

Saying that this government is dedicated to the youth of this country, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the revolutionary decisions were taken by Modi for the welfare of the youth be that doing away with the attestation by a gazetted officer, the interviews for the non-gazetted posts etc. as this government strongly believes in the youth of India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the ‘Start-up India, Stand-up India’ is actually dedicated to the youth by PM Narendra Modi and it is because of their efforts that from mere 350 start-ups in 2014, it has now crossed 90,000 with more than 100 unicorns. Many start-ups under Aroma Mission born in Doda district of J&K have shaped the future of many youth who left the jobs and are now earning in lakhs having lucrative lavender start

The Minister said, this is the proudest moment for the youth of this country that India has assumed G20 Presidency under PM Narendra Modi, at the same time the youth of this country have responsibility to carry forward this legacy to make India ‘Vishwa Guru’.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, hundreds of opportunities have been created for the youth of this country for their skill development. What is important is that youth should take advantage of these opportunities and become active partners of India’s journey towards becoming a ‘Vishwa Guru’.

Praising Shyama Prasad Mukherjee as tallest but uncelebrated youth icon of 20th century India, Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that Mukherjee became Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University as a 34 years youth and said, Kathua was selected for the youth convention for the reason that Syama Prasad Mukherjee was the best youth icon who sacrificed his life for national integration. The onus is on the youth of this country to carry forward his legacy, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.