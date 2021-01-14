Calcutta University BA/B.Sc CBCS results 2020-2021: Finally, Calcutta University has declared the BA/B.Sc CBCS results 2020-2021 online on the official website i.e. wbresults.nic.in, caluniv.ac.in. Due to the huge load on the website the Calcutta University was not working at 3:52 PM.

University of Calcutta examination results 2020-2021 have been declared online for the candidates who appeared for BA/B.Sc (Gen/Hons/Major) 2nd/4th Semester Examinations.

Candidates willing to check their results need to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other ask information.

As per the updates, Calcutta University has officially announced the exam results 2020-2021 on the official website at 2:30 PM today.

Steps to check University of Calcutta BA & B.Sc. (Sem 4) CBCS Exam 2020 Result, BA & B.Sc. (Sem 2) CBCS Exam 2020 Result:

– Log on to the official website

– Click on the result tab

– Entered the roll number

– Submit the details online and the result will be available on the screen.