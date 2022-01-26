CAIT urges LG to relax Covid restrictions to conduct smooth business activities

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called upon the Lt. Governor of Delhi, Mr. Anil Baijal to relax covid restrictions in Delhi. In a communication sent to him today in view of the decreasing number of covid cases in Delhi, the trader body has urged LG to enable the business community to conduct business activities in a smooth manner by lifting restrictions.

CAIT National President Shri B.C.Bhartia said that covid restrictions in Delhi and across the country has badly affected the retail trade which has suffered a trade loss of about 70% in the last 25 days.

“The restrictions have reduced the inter-state traffic of traders who were earlier moving from one state to another for procuring different types of goods,” said Bhartia.

In its letter to Baijal, the CAIT has suggested that unvaccinated persons should not be allowed to move out from their home whereas, on the other hand, the odd-even system and weekend lockdown should be abolished.

The working hours of Delhi markets can be notified from 10 am to 5 pm. “A joint committee of trade representatives under each police station should be constituted with concerned police officials mandated to ensure compulsory compliance of the covid safety protocols in respective markets,” wrote CAIT in its letter.

Bhartia said that during the past 25 days, from 1st January to 25th January, the retail trade in Delhi and across the country has registered a trade loss of 70 percent prominently including 60% in FMCG, 65% in electronics, 70% in mobile, 60% in consumer durables.

Besides, 65% in dry fruits, wholesale grocery 60% , 70% in footwear, 55% in jewelry, 70% in toys, 80% in gift items, 70% in builder hardware, 75% in sanitary ware, 70% in apparel, 70% in clothing 70%, in cosmetics have also suffered a loss.