Cabinet expansion, portfolio allocation by Monday: Goa CM

Days after being sworn in as Goa Chief Minister on March 28, along with eight other ministers, Pramod Sawant on Friday said that Cabinet would be expanded further by Monday.

“Cabinet expansion (will be done) before Monday,” Sawant said.

On March 28, along with Sawant, eight members of his cabinet — Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude and Atanasio Monserrate were administered oath to office. No portfolios have been allocated by Sawant so far.

Sawant also said that the portfolio allocation process would also be completed by Monday. There is a cap of 12 ministers (including the chief minister) in the Goa cabinet.

Sawant’s comment about cabinet expansion could also trigger a fresh round of political re-alignment in Goa, where speculation is rife about some more MLAs from the opposition expected to join the treasury benches in the coming days.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Goa, C.T Ravi, has already hinted about more MLAs from the opposition ranks coming in support of the government.