Cabinet approves semiconductor manufacturing project by HCL & Foxconn

Marking a key step in the country’s efforts to build a self-reliant chip ecosystem, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a semiconductor manufacturing project by HCL and Foxconn under the India Semiconductor Mission.

The HCL-Foxconn joint venture will set up a plant near the upcoming Jewar airport in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region.

Notably, already five semiconductor units are in advanced stages of construction, and with this sixth unit, Bharat moves forward in its journey to develop the strategically vital semiconductor industry.

This plant will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, PCs, and a myriad of other devices that have display, and have a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month and produce 36 million display driver chips.

The project involves an investment of Rs 3,700 crore, the government said in a statement after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the country moves forward in semiconductor journey, the eco system partners have also established their facilities in India.

Applied Materials and Lam Research are two of the largest equipment manufacturers, and both have a presence in India now.

Merck, Linde, Air Liquide, Inox, and many other gas and chemical suppliers are gearing up for the growth of our semiconductor industry.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT, in a statement, said with the demand for semiconductors increasing with the rapid growth of laptop, mobile phone, server, medical device, power electronics, defence equipment, and consumer electronics manufacturing in Bharat, this new unit will further add to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.