Cabinet approves Rs 1,853 crore project to upgrade Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram highway

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod for the construction of a 4-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram section of National Highway 87 in Tamil Nadu, worth Rs 1,853 crore.

The project aims to upgrade approximately 46.7 km of NH-87 from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram to a 4-lane configuration, which will decongest the existing corridor, improve safety, and cater to the mobility needs of rapidly growing towns.

“The project will not only enhance connectivity between major religious and economic centers but also boost tourism to Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi, opening new avenues for trade and industrial development,” Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, briefing newsmen.

“Upon completion, the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram section is expected to play a pivotal role in regional economic growth,” the minister said.

The total capital cost for the project is estimated to be Rs 1,853.16 crore, and it will be developed on a Hybrid Annuity Mode. The project is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, with an estimated 8.4 lakh man-days of direct employment and 10.5 lakh man-days of indirect employment.

By enhancing connectivity and facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers, the project aims to boost regional economic growth and open up new avenues for trade and industrial development.

The upgraded corridor will also enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with major railway stations, airports, and minor ports, facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.