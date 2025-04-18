Cabinet approves four IRS officers as CBDT members

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the names of four 1989 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers of the Income Tax cadre in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), an official order said.

These officials include Pankaj Kumar Mishra, Sanjay Bahadur, L Rajasekhar Reddy, and G Aparna Rao.

Pankaj Mishra is a former director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and has been working as a Member (Finance) in the Atomic Energy Commission, while Mr Bahadur is the Principal Director General (Training) of the I-T department in Delhi.

Reddy is working as the Principal Chief Commissioner (TDS) in Chennai, and Ms Rao is the Principal Chief Commissioner at Bengaluru.

In addition to the transfers, the CBDT has also promoted 82 officers to various positions. For officers currently on deputation and included in the list, the order specifies that their postings will be reviewed upon their return from deputation.

The CBDT is currently led by Chairman Ravi Agrawal (1988-batch IRS) while the two serving members are Prabodh Seth and Ramesh Narain Parbat of the 1989 batch.

CBDT is the decision-making body for the Income-Tax department and the direct taxes administration of the country, and comes under the Department of Revenue in the Union Finance Ministry. It is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special