Cabinet approves development of National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. The project will be completed in two phases.

The Cabinet also accorded in-principle approval for Phase 1B and Phase 2, as per master plan by raising funds through voluntary resources/ contributions and their execution after raising of the funds. Construction of the LightHouse Museum under Phase 1B will be funded by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL).

A separate society will be set up, for development of future phases, to be governed by a Governing Council headed by the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, under Societies Registration Act, 1860 for implementation, development, management, and operation of NMHC at Lothal, Gujarat.

The phase 1A of the project is under implementation with more than 60% physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025. Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and Phase 2 of project will be developed through land subleasing/ PPP to establish NMHC as a world class heritage museum.

Around 22,000 jobs are expected to be created in development of the NMHC project, with 15,000 direct employment and 7,000 indirect employment.