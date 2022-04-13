Cabinet approves continuation of revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the continuation of the revamped centrally-sponsored scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) for implementation during the period from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2026 (co-terminus with the 15th Finance Commission period) to develop governance capabilities of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

The total financial outlay of the scheme is Rs.5911 crore with the central share of Rs.3700 crore and the states’ share of Rs.2211 crore.

The approved scheme of RGSA will help more than 2.78 lakh rural local bodies, including traditional bodies across the country to develop governance capabilities to deliver on SDGs through inclusive local governance with the focus on optimum utilisation of available resources.

The key principles of SDGs like leaving no one behind, reaching the farthest first and universal coverage, along with gender equality will be embedded in the design of all capacity-building interventions, including training, training modules and materials.

Priority will be given to subjects of national importance principally under themes, namely: poverty-free and enhanced livelihood in villages, healthy village, child-friendly village, water sufficient village, clean and green village, self-sufficient Infrastructure in Village, socially secured village, a village with good governance, and engender development in the village.

As panchayats have representation of Schedule Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women, and are institutions closest to the grassroots, strengthening Panchayats will promote equity and inclusiveness, along with social justice and economic development of the community.

Increased use of e-governance by PRIs will help achieve improved service delivery and transparency. The scheme will strengthen Gram Sabhas to function as an effective institution with the social inclusion of citizens particularly the vulnerable groups. It will establish the institutional structure for capacity building of PRIs at the national, state and district level with adequate human resources and infrastructure.

Panchayats will progressively be strengthened through incentivisation on the basis of nationally important criteria to recognise the roles of Panchayats in the attainment of SDGs and to inculcate the spirit of healthy competition.

No permanent post will be created under the scheme but need-based contractual human resources may be provisioned for overseeing the implementation of the scheme and providing technical support to States/UTs for achieving goals under the scheme.

Around 60 lakh elected representatives, functionaries and other stakeholders of rural local bodies, including traditional bodies across the country, will be direct beneficiaries of the scheme.

The revamped RGSA will comprise central and State components. The central components of the scheme will be fully funded by the Government of India. The funding pattern for state components will be in the ratio of 60:40 among the centre and states respectively, except NE, hilly States and Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir where the central and the state’s share will be 90:10. However, for other UTs, the central share will be 100 per cent.