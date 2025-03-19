Cabinet approves construction of 6-lane access controlled highway in Maharashtra

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of six-lane access controlled Greenfield High Speed National Highway starting from JNPA Port (Pagote) to Chowk (29.219 km) in Maharashtra.

The project will be developed on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs 4,500.62 crore.

Development of road connecting infrastructure to major and minor ports in India is one of the main focus areas of integrated infrastructure planning under PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principles. With increasing container volume in JNPA port and the development of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a need was identified for augmenting National highway connectivity in the region.

Currently, it takes 2-3 hours for vehicles to move from JNPA Port to the arterial Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) section of NH-48 and Mumbai – Pune Expressway due to heavy congestion in urban areas like Palaspe Phata, D-Point, Kalamboli junction, Panvel with traffic ~1.8 Lakh PCU/day. After the operationalization of Navi Mumbai airport in 2025, the need for direct connectivity is expected to increase further.

Accordingly, this project is designed to address these connectivity requirements and for improving the logistic efficiency of connecting JNPA port and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The project alignment starts at JNPA port (NH 348) (Pagote village) and ends at Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH-48) while also linking Mumbai Pune Expressway and Mumbai Goa National highway (NH-66).

Two tunnels passing through Sahyadri are provided for ease of movement for commercial vehicles instead of a ghat section in hilly terrain ensuring high speed and ease in movement for large container trucks.

The new 6 lane green field project corridor will lead to better port connectivity and help in safe and efficient freight movement. The project will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in developing regions in and around Mumbai and Pune.