The government, on Wednesday, approved the payment of a productivity-linked bonus, equivalent to 78 days of wages, to railway employees for the financial year 2021-2022.

A Cabinet meeting informed that the productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days of wages will be paid to non-gazetted railway employees, excluding RPF/RPSF personnel, for the financial year 2021-22.

According to available data, about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision. The financial implication of payment of 78 days’ PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be 1,832.09 crores.

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is Rs 7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is 17,951 for 78 days.

The Railway Ministry had earlier said railway employees played an important role in the performance of Passenger and Goods services which also acted as catalysts for the economy.

In fact, Railway employees ensured uninterrupted movement of essential commodities like food, fertilizer, coal and other items even during the lockdown period.

The Railways has ensured there is no shortage of such commodities in the area of operations.

The above amount has been paid to various categories, including track maintainers, drivers and guards, station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, controllers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and another group ‘C’ staff.

The above decision for payment of PLB has been taken despite the adverse financial situation caused by post-Covid challenges, a statement from the government said.

The actual number of PLB days paid is more than the days worked out on the basis of defined formulae, it said.

The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways, it added.