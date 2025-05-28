Cabinet approves 2 multi-tracking railway projects in MP, Maharashtra

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two multi-tracking projects of the railways in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to ensure seamless and faster transportation of both passengers and goods.

These projects include Ratlam-Nagda 3rd and 4th line and Wardha-Balharshah 4th line. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 3,399 crore (approximately) and will be completed up to 2029-30.

The projects are a result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

The two projects covering four districts across the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 176 kms.

The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately

784 villages, which have a population of about 19.74 lakh.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, gypsum, fly ash, containers, agriculture commodities, petroleum products etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 18.40 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (20 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (99 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to planting 4 Crore trees.

The projects will also generate direct employment for about 74 lakh human-days during construction.

These initiatives will improve travel convenience, reduce logistic cost, decrease oil imports and contribute to lower CO2 emissions, supporting sustainable and efficient rail operations. The projects would also enhance logistical efficiency by augmenting line capacity along critical routes for transportation of containers, coal, cement, agricultural commodities, and other goods. These improvements are expected to optimize supply chains, thereby facilitating accelerated economic growth.

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

The projects are in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.