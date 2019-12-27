Hundreds of people with their hands tied marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to demand the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and to protest against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were stopped by the police on Friday.

Amid heavy security arrangement and drone surveillance, the protesters including Bhim Army members started from Dargah Shah-e-Mardan in Jor Bagh in the national capital and were stopped by police at a barricade en-route PM Modi’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

They participated in the march with their hands tied, saying they did it so that they could not be blamed for violence and arson during the protest.

They raised slogans of ”Tanashahi nahi chalegi” and carried posters of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chandrashekhar Azad.

“We have tied our hands and are protesting so tomorrow they do not attack us and lie that we were not protesting peacefully,” said Majid Jamal, one of the participants in the protest.

The Tis Hazari court on Saturday sent Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to 14 days judicial custody, following his arrest in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Daryaganj area on Friday.

Azad had been denied permission for a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday but began a protest after the Friday prayers at around 1 pm. However, when the police tried to detain Azad, his supporters managed to whisk him away. Thereafter, he had been playing hide and seek with Delhi Police which finally managed to arrest him.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have gathered at the iconic Jama Masjid to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Protesters were detained from outside UP Bhawan in Delhi as students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University had planned to gherao the building to agitate against the Yogi Adityanath government over the deaths during the anti-Citizenship Act protests in the state.