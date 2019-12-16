As multiple Universities come out in solidarity with students of Jamia Milia Islamia who were brutally attacked by Delhi Police for protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, West Bengal will also protest over the amended Citizenship Act for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with incidents of road and rail blockades reported from various parts of the state, officials said.

In East Midnapore and Murshidabad districts, the agitators blocked thoroughfares since morning, inconveniencing hundreds of commuters, they said. Several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing protests.

A spokesperson of the railways said demonstrators have blocked the tracks in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour and Sealdah-Namkhana sectors. Efforts were being made to disperse the mob, he added.

Internet services remained suspended in six districts of state, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts, where agitation over the amended Act have brought life to a halt.

A mega rally will be held today in #Kolkata to protest against unconstitutional #CABBill & #NRC. It will begin at 1pm near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road & end at Jorasanko Thakurbari.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 16, 2019

On Sunday night, the officer in-charge of Uluberia police station, along with a few other police personnel, sustained injuries after they were attacked by the agitators. They had to be admitted to a nearby hospital, district officials said.

Incidents of violence, loot and arson were also reported from Nadia and Birbhum districts. State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu had accused the TMC government of doing little to control the deteriorating law and order situation.

Chief Minister Banerjee had said that the amended law will not be implemented in Bengal.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Act, will hit the streets in the city seeking revocation of the law.