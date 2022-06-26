Follow Us:
Rampur and Azamgarh win historic and acceptance of double engine govt: PM Modi

PM also expressed gratitude to the voters of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 26, 2022 10:13 pm

By-poll results

(ANI Photo/PIB)

By-poll results: After the by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a series of tweets on Sunday said that the results are historic and indicates wide-scale acceptance of the double engine government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

PM called the win in Rampur and Azamgarh a historic win, “the by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide scale acceptance and support for the double engine Government at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support”.

UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted and said that the results of Azamgarh and Rampur are , “indicative and far-reaching message for 2024 #Lok sabha Elections”.

Through a series of tweets after the three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituency results on Sunday the Prime Minister said, ” I thank the people of Tripura for reposing faith in @BJP4Tripura’s development agenda and blessing our candisates, including CM @DrMakiksaha2 ji with wins in the by-polls. Our government will continue fulfilling people’s aspirations. I laud our karyakartas for their hard work”

PM also expressed gratitude to the voters of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab.

