By-poll results: After the by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a series of tweets on Sunday said that the results are historic and indicates wide-scale acceptance of the double engine government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

PM called the win in Rampur and Azamgarh a historic win, “the by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide scale acceptance and support for the double engine Government at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support”.

The by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support. I appreciate the efforts of our Party Karyakartas. @BJP4UP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022

UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted and said that the results of Azamgarh and Rampur are , “indicative and far-reaching message for 2024 #Lok sabha Elections”.

यह विजय भाजपा के यशस्वी नेतृत्व तथा समर्पित कार्यकर्ताओं के अथक परिश्रम व डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार द्वारा स्थापित सुशासन का सुफल है। रामपुर की जनता का हृदय की गहराइयों से आभार! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 26, 2022

डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार की आजमगढ़ व रामपुर में डबल जीत प्रदेश की राजनीति में 2024 के चुनाव के लिए दूरगामी संदेश दे रही है। श्री घनश्याम सिंह लोधी जी एवं श्री दिनेश लाल यादव 'निरहुआ' जी को बधाई! प्रदेश की जनता-जनार्दन का इस संदेश के लिए आभार एवं भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का अभिनंदन! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 26, 2022

रामपुर और आजमगढ़ सदर लोक सभा सीटों पर हुए उप चुनाव के संदर्भ में प्रदेश भाजपा मुख्यालय पर प्रेसवार्ता… https://t.co/jWAOroFBMz — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 26, 2022

आजमगढ़ सदर लोक सभा सीट पर उप चुनाव में मिली ऐतिहासिक विजय आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में 'डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार' की लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों का सुफल है। भाजपा के सभी कर्मठ कार्यकर्ताओं को यह जीत समर्पित है। आभार आजमगढ़ वासियो! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 26, 2022

आजमगढ़ सदर लोक सभा सीट पर उप चुनाव में मिली ऐतिहासिक विजय आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में 'डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार' की लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों का सुफल है। भाजपा के सभी कर्मठ कार्यकर्ताओं को यह जीत समर्पित है। आभार आजमगढ़ वासियो! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 26, 2022

Through a series of tweets after the three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituency results on Sunday the Prime Minister said, ” I thank the people of Tripura for reposing faith in @BJP4Tripura’s development agenda and blessing our candisates, including CM @DrMakiksaha2 ji with wins in the by-polls. Our government will continue fulfilling people’s aspirations. I laud our karyakartas for their hard work”

PM also expressed gratitude to the voters of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab.