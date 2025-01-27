Buzz about Nitish’s son joining politics baseless: JDU

Political circles in the capital of Bihar remained abuzz on Monday with speculation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar’s entry into active politics.

Political pundits keep speculating the date of his political debut, but Nishant immediately dismisses rumours of entering politics saying that he is interested in spirituality.

However, the media and political observers were compelled to sit and take note of it when party insiders told a section of media that Nishant is ready to enter the political arena, waiting only for his father’s nod. They also expressed hope that he might join politics after the Holi festival.

Rumours about the rise of another son in Bihar politics started about a fortnight ago when Nishant Kumar made a public appeal to vote for Nitish Kumar and his party JDU and bring it back to power. He was responding to media queries after paying tribute to prominent freedom fighters including his grandfather in Bakhtiarpur.

This was his maiden political statement and a rare public appearance with his father.Nishant also refrained from commenting on his plan to join active politics, contrary to his previous stance of immediately dismissing such talks as mere rumours. But it further gave rise to the speculation.

JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar termed the news as baseless. He said that neither Nitish Kumar nor Nishant have expressed any such desire. Nishant’s focus has always been on spiritual and personal life. This is contrary to Nitish Kumar’s nature and his working style.

He said that such rumours are spread by his opponents who try to create an impression that JDU’s political fortune is on the decline and suggest that Nitish is not able to lead the party any more. He said that people should not worry about the JDU leadership after Nitish. JDU is a socialist party and new leadership emerges from within.

“Nitish is hale and hearty. There is no vacancy for top position in the party or in the government. People should remain convinced that Nitish will continue to lead for the next five years as well,” he added.