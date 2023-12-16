Bureaucrat’s son allegedly mows girl friend under his car in Thane

In Thane, Maharashtra, a 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after her boyfriend—the son of a senior bureaucrat—allegedly attempted to mow her under his car. Priya Singh, the woman, narrated the terrifying experience of how her boyfriend allegedly beat her after an argument, attempted to strangle her, and then ordered his driver to mow her down.

The incident happened early on Monday morning close to a Thane hotel. Ashwajit Gaikwad, the son of Anil Gaikwad, the managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, has been charged by the police.

“Upon reaching there I met some friends and found that my boyfriend was behaving strangely. So I asked him if everything was fine and insisted him for us to talk in private,” she said.

After leaving the event, Priya waited for Ashwajit in the hopes of speaking with him and calming the situation. However, he came out with his pals, who then began mistreating her.

“When my boyfriend and his friend started using abusive language, I asked him to stand up for me instead of abusing me, and that’s when something extraordinary began.” I tried to push my boyfriend away, but he bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair, and suddenly his friend pushed me to the ground. His friend slapped me and tried to strangle my neck,” the woman posted on Instagram.

However, it didn’t stop there. Ashwajit ordered his driver to mow her down when she attempted to take her phone and other possessions out of his car, according to the police.

“The woman had gone to meet Ashwajit Gaikwad at a hotel on Ghodbunder Road when the incident happened on Monday at around 4.30 in the morning. There was a fight between the two. Subsequently, the victim began packing up her things from his car and driving off when the driver attempted to run her over, which caused her to fall and sustain serious injuries, according to a police official.

Priya claims that before a bystander stopped and called for assistance—which she was unable to do because Ashwajit hadn’t returned her phone—she had been lying on the road in agony for almost thirty minutes.

She was brought to a local hospital and is receiving care at this time.

“I had to have surgery and have a rod inserted into my broken right leg. My body is covered in bruises, and I have deep cuts on my back, arms, and stomach. I will require assistance to walk for an additional six months after I am bedridden for at least three to four months,” Priya Singh informed police in the hospital.