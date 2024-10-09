Bullet-ridden body of soldier recovered in south Kashmir

The bullet-ridden body of a Territorial Army soldier, who was missing since Tuesday evening in the forest area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was recovered on Wednesday morning.

The Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said; “Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Braveheart, Rfn Hilal Ahmad Bhat, in line of duty for the Nation. His courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved family”.

A massive joint search operation was launched by the Army and J&K Police last night after the soldier went missing during an operation in the forest area of Kokernag.

The Chinar Corps said: “Based on intelligence input, a joint counter terrorist operation was launched by Indian Army alongwith J&K Police & other agencies in Kazwan forest Kokernag on 8 October. Operation continued overnight as one soldier of the Territorial Army was reported missing. Massive rescue and search operations are in progress”.

Police said a massive search operation was launched by police and Army after a Territorial Army soldier went missing yesterday. During searches, his body has been recovered today, they informed.

Reports said that two soldiers from a Territorial Army battalion were deployed to investigate specific intelligence. They confronted militants. In the altercation, one soldier managed to escape and reached his unit safely, while the other went missing.

Investigations are underway regarding the circumstances leading to the death of the soldier and how he went missing.