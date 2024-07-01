‘Bulldozer Justice’: Oppn Congress slams Centre over implementation of new criminal laws

As new criminal laws replace the colonial-era laws today, the Opposition Congress on Monday termed their implementation “another case of bulldozing the existing laws” without adequate debate and discussions.

In a lengthy social media note, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed that 90-99 per cent of the new laws are a “cut, copy and paste job” and that the government could have achieved the same results with a few amendments.

“Yes, there are a few improvements in the new laws and we have welcomed them. They could have been introduced as Amendments,” Chidambaram said, adding “there are several retrograde provisions. Some changes are prima facie unconstitutional.”

Advertisement

The Congress leader further alleged that the government didn’t answer any of the criticisms in the dissent notes even as several scholars, judges and lawyers pointed out grave deficiencies in the new laws.

“There was no worthwhile debate in Parliament…Law scholars, Bar Associations, judges and lawyers have in numerous articles and seminars pointed out the grave deficiencies in the three new laws. No one in government has cared to answer the questions. It is another case of bulldozing three existing laws and replacing them with three new Bills without adequate discussion and debate,” he added.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also registered his protest against the new laws, saying the new criminal laws being implemented today were forcefully passed in Parliament by suspending 146 Opposition MPs.

“After the political and moral shock in the elections, Modi ji and the BJP are pretending to respect the Constitution, but the truth is that the three laws of the criminal justice system that are being implemented from today were forcibly passed by suspending 146 MPs,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on ‘X’.

“INDIA (bloc) will no longer allow this ‘Bulldozer Justice’ to run on the Parliamentary system,” the Congress chief added.

The three new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — came into effect on Monday, replacing the colonial-era laws, including the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The new criminal laws enable any person to file a Zero FIR at any police station, regardless of jurisdiction. Police complaints can now be registered online and summons will be served through SMS or other electronic means.

The new laws will also help fast-track the justice delivery system as court judgments will now have to be passed within 45 days of trial’s completion. Moreover, charges will now be framed within 60 days of the first hearing.

The new laws have also accorded priority to investigation for offences against women and children to ensure timely completion of cases.