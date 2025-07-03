Built on foundation of lies, Kerala healthcare sector crumbling: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that the healthcare sector in Kerala, built on lies, is collapsing.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the building collapse at Kottayam Medical College Hospital that claimed a life is the latest example of this downfall. The government attempted to cover up this episode by claiming that the collapsed structure was an unused building. If that is the case, the government must explain how a woman lost her life, he said.

“The Health Department has the responsibility to ensure the safety of patients visiting hospitals. If the building had posed danger, why were warning signs not posted and entry to the area restricted? The administration owes an explanation to the people,” he said.

Pointing out the recent statement of the head of the Urology Department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College that surgeries had to be halted due to lack of equipment, he said there are even situations where essential medicines are unavailable in hospitals.

“Central government schemes like the Ayushman Bharat brought in by the Modi government are not being implemented in Kerala. The Karunya scheme is also in a state of neglect. In this situation, the so-called “No.1 healthcare” that the LDF boasts of is nothing but an inflated balloon. Each incident continues to underline this fact. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is no longer fit to remain in his position even for a moment, he must resign,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.