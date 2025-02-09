Budget session of UP legislature to begin on Feb 18

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will commence on February 18.

On the opening day, Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint session of the legislature at 11 am. The Vidhan Sabha secretariat issued a notification to this effect here on Sunday.

The budgetary proposals of 2025-26 for the second term of the Yogi Adityanath government are expected to be tabled on February 20.

Sources said that the tenure of the budget session would be around a fortnight. The size of the state budget is expected to be over Rs 8 lakh crore. In the previous budget, the UP govt tabled a budget of over Rs 7.66 lakh crore.

The session is likely to be stormy with the opposition all set to raise the Kumbh stampede incident and other burning issues.