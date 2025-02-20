Budget focus on farmers, youth, women, underprivileged focus: UP CM Yogi

Opposition slams Yogi govt over UP budget
The Opposition has termed the budgetary proposals of the Uttar Pradesh government for 2025-26 as hollow, stating that it has nothing for the poor.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the UP Budgetreleased on Thursday by the state finance minister embodies the spiritof ‘priority to the deprived’ dedicated to uplifting the poor,farmers, youth, and women in line with the vision of ‘Sarve BhavantuSukhinah’.
Detailing key features of the budget, the chief minister highlighted
that by adopting Prime Minister Modi’s 5 Ts – Trade, Tourism,
Technology, Tradition, and Talent – as a guiding mantra, Uttar Pradesh
has transformed from a labour-driven state into a formidable economic
powerhouse. “Once considered a BIMARU state, UP has emerged as a
revenue-surplus state, setting new benchmarks in governance and
development,” he added.
Yogi Adityanath underscored that Uttar Pradesh, the most populous
state, has presented the largest budget among all Indian states which
marks the ninth consecutive budget under the leadership of PM Modi,
reflecting the state’s commitment to sustained progress. “The
transformative steps taken over the last eight years have yielded
significant results, and this budget holds paramount importance for
the future,” he said.
“As Uttar Pradesh celebrates Amrit Mahotsav of the Constitution’s
implementation and the state’s establishment – both milestones
achieved in January 1950 – this budget not only honors the past 75
years of development but also lays the foundation for the next 25
years, shaping UP’s trajectory toward unprecedented growth,” he said.
The chief minister said several key initiatives have been taken under
the UP Budget 2025-26, emphasising the government’s commitment to
inclusive development and social welfare.
He said, “The state government is establishing a Baba Saheb Bhim Rao
Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow, which will serve as
a hub for propagating his philosophy and advancing the constitutional
principle of prioritizing the deprived. A Sardar Patel District
Economic Zone will be set up in every district over 100 acres under
the PPP model to boost economic growth. The state will also establish
10 Sant Kabir Textile Parks and 2 Sant Ravidas Leather Parks on a PPP
basis, further promoting employment and industrial expansion.”
Honouring former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth
centenary, libraries will be built in urban areas in his memory. The
150th anniversary of the UP Agriculture Department will be observed as
“Seed Year”, with the establishment of a Seed Park at Attari
Agricultural Field, Lucknow, in a tribute to Bharat Ratna Chaudhary
Charan Singh, the champion of farmers, at a cost of Rs 251 crore.
He said, “For the welfare of farmers, Mata Shabri Canteens and Rest
Houses will be set up in every agricultural market, providing meals at
subsidized rates. Moreover, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the
Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana, ensuring merit-based scooty distribution
to outstanding female students pursuing higher education.”
In support of working women, hostels named after Mata Ahilyabai Holkar
will be built in Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar,
Jhansi, and Agra, creating safe and affordable accommodation.
Calling this budget a reflection of UP’s strength and the commitment
of the double-engine government, CM Yogi stated that Rs 2,25,561.49
crore has been allocated for capital expenditure, with a significant
focus on infrastructure development. This investment will generate
employment, accelerate economic growth, and solidify Uttar Pradesh’s
position as a thriving economic powerhouse.
He stated, “The budget includes Rs 28,478.31 crore for new
initiatives, with Rs 1,79,131.04 crore—22% of the total
budget—allocated for infrastructure development across energy,
irrigation, industries, urban development, housing, and civil
aviation. Additionally, Rs 1,06,360 crore, comprising 13% of the total
budget, has been earmarked for education.”
“We have proposed 89 thousand 353 crores for agriculture and its
allied sector, which is 11 percent of the total budget. A 50 thousand
550 crores provision has been made for the medical sector. This is 6
percent of the total budget,” he added.
He said, “Additionally, aligning with the Union Budget’s announcement,
Cancer Day Care Centers will be set up in every district, with
adequate financial provisions to ensure accessible cancer treatment
across the state.”
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced major welfare initiatives
under the UP Budget 2025-26, ensuring comprehensive social security
and economic development.
The Budget mandates Ayushman Bharat health coverage of Rs 5 lakh for
various categories, including Home Guards, PRD personnel, Gram
Chowkidars, Shiksha Mitras, Instructors of the Basic Education
Department, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and all contractual
sanitation workers. This coverage will be provided under the
Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring better healthcare access for
these frontline workers.
A provision of Rs 35,863 crore has been made in the scheme of the
Social Welfare Department. This amount will be used to develop
backward classes, SC/ST, women empowerment, and Divyangjan. Besides,
Rs 4720 crore has been allocated for scholarship, Rs 900 crore for the
marriage of underprivileged daughters, and Rs 13648 crore for social
pension.
CM Yogi said, “We have provided Rs 1,050 crore for four new
expressways in this budget. Apart from this, Rs 700 crore has been
proposed to construct two new bridges in Prayagraj. Development
authorities and municipal bodies will construct convention centers at
all divisional headquarters. Work will be done on constructing
festival buildings for marriage celebrations and other social events
in gram panchayats. About six crore people have been lifted out of
poverty in UP. Rs 250 crore is proposed for the Zero Poverty Campaign
in the 2025-26 budget. Education, employment, and entrepreneurship are
our government’s priorities.”
The minimum remuneration payable to the personnel working based on
outsourcing will be increased from Rs 16,000 per month to Rs 20,000
per month. A non-profit organization, Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service
Corporation, will be formed to make the outsourcing process
well-planned and transparent. Revolutionary changes will be brought in
the agriculture sector by investing about 4000 crores, covering 26
districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand under UP AGREES, CM
Yogi informed..
With these strategic investments, the UP Budget 2025-26 aims to
strengthen social security, infrastructure, economic development, and
agricultural innovation, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s position as an
emerging economic powerhouse, he pointed out.
