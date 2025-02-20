Budget focus on farmers, youth, women, underprivileged focus: UP CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the UP Budget

released on Thursday by the state finance minister embodies the spirit

of ‘priority to the deprived’ dedicated to uplifting the poor,

farmers, youth, and women in line with the vision of ‘Sarve Bhavantu

Sukhinah’.

He made the remark while addressing a press conference held here

following the presentation of the Financial Year Budget 2025-26 in the

Assembly by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

Detailing key features of the budget, the chief minister highlighted

that by adopting Prime Minister Modi’s 5 Ts – Trade, Tourism,

Technology, Tradition, and Talent – as a guiding mantra, Uttar Pradesh

has transformed from a labour-driven state into a formidable economic

powerhouse. “Once considered a BIMARU state, UP has emerged as a

revenue-surplus state, setting new benchmarks in governance and

development,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath underscored that Uttar Pradesh, the most populous

state, has presented the largest budget among all Indian states which

marks the ninth consecutive budget under the leadership of PM Modi,

reflecting the state’s commitment to sustained progress. “The

transformative steps taken over the last eight years have yielded

significant results, and this budget holds paramount importance for

the future,” he said.

“As Uttar Pradesh celebrates Amrit Mahotsav of the Constitution’s

implementation and the state’s establishment – both milestones

achieved in January 1950 – this budget not only honors the past 75

years of development but also lays the foundation for the next 25

years, shaping UP’s trajectory toward unprecedented growth,” he said.

The chief minister said several key initiatives have been taken under

the UP Budget 2025-26, emphasising the government’s commitment to

inclusive development and social welfare.

He said, “The state government is establishing a Baba Saheb Bhim Rao

Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow, which will serve as

a hub for propagating his philosophy and advancing the constitutional

principle of prioritizing the deprived. A Sardar Patel District

Economic Zone will be set up in every district over 100 acres under

the PPP model to boost economic growth. The state will also establish

10 Sant Kabir Textile Parks and 2 Sant Ravidas Leather Parks on a PPP

basis, further promoting employment and industrial expansion.”

Honouring former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth

centenary, libraries will be built in urban areas in his memory. The

150th anniversary of the UP Agriculture Department will be observed as

“Seed Year”, with the establishment of a Seed Park at Attari

Agricultural Field, Lucknow, in a tribute to Bharat Ratna Chaudhary

Charan Singh, the champion of farmers, at a cost of Rs 251 crore.

He said, “For the welfare of farmers, Mata Shabri Canteens and Rest

Houses will be set up in every agricultural market, providing meals at

subsidized rates. Moreover, Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the

Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana, ensuring merit-based scooty distribution

to outstanding female students pursuing higher education.”

In support of working women, hostels named after Mata Ahilyabai Holkar

will be built in Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar,

Jhansi, and Agra, creating safe and affordable accommodation.

Calling this budget a reflection of UP’s strength and the commitment

of the double-engine government, CM Yogi stated that Rs 2,25,561.49

crore has been allocated for capital expenditure, with a significant

focus on infrastructure development. This investment will generate

employment, accelerate economic growth, and solidify Uttar Pradesh’s

position as a thriving economic powerhouse.

He stated, “The budget includes Rs 28,478.31 crore for new

initiatives, with Rs 1,79,131.04 crore—22% of the total

budget—allocated for infrastructure development across energy,

irrigation, industries, urban development, housing, and civil

aviation. Additionally, Rs 1,06,360 crore, comprising 13% of the total

budget, has been earmarked for education.”

“We have proposed 89 thousand 353 crores for agriculture and its

allied sector, which is 11 percent of the total budget. A 50 thousand

550 crores provision has been made for the medical sector. This is 6

percent of the total budget,” he added.

He said, “Additionally, aligning with the Union Budget’s announcement,

Cancer Day Care Centers will be set up in every district, with

adequate financial provisions to ensure accessible cancer treatment

across the state.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced major welfare initiatives

under the UP Budget 2025-26, ensuring comprehensive social security

and economic development.

The Budget mandates Ayushman Bharat health coverage of Rs 5 lakh for

various categories, including Home Guards, PRD personnel, Gram

Chowkidars, Shiksha Mitras, Instructors of the Basic Education

Department, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and all contractual

sanitation workers. This coverage will be provided under the

Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring better healthcare access for

these frontline workers.

A provision of Rs 35,863 crore has been made in the scheme of the

Social Welfare Department. This amount will be used to develop

backward classes, SC/ST, women empowerment, and Divyangjan. Besides,

Rs 4720 crore has been allocated for scholarship, Rs 900 crore for the

marriage of underprivileged daughters, and Rs 13648 crore for social

pension.

CM Yogi said, “We have provided Rs 1,050 crore for four new

expressways in this budget. Apart from this, Rs 700 crore has been

proposed to construct two new bridges in Prayagraj. Development

authorities and municipal bodies will construct convention centers at

all divisional headquarters. Work will be done on constructing

festival buildings for marriage celebrations and other social events

in gram panchayats. About six crore people have been lifted out of

poverty in UP. Rs 250 crore is proposed for the Zero Poverty Campaign

in the 2025-26 budget. Education, employment, and entrepreneurship are

our government’s priorities.”

The minimum remuneration payable to the personnel working based on

outsourcing will be increased from Rs 16,000 per month to Rs 20,000

per month. A non-profit organization, Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service

Corporation, will be formed to make the outsourcing process

well-planned and transparent. Revolutionary changes will be brought in

the agriculture sector by investing about 4000 crores, covering 26

districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand under UP AGREES, CM

Yogi informed..

With these strategic investments, the UP Budget 2025-26 aims to

strengthen social security, infrastructure, economic development, and

agricultural innovation, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s position as an

emerging economic powerhouse, he pointed out.