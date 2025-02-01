Budget a strategic vision aimed at future-proofing India: BJP leader Mrityunjay Sharma

BJP leader Mrityunjay Sharma on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 is more than a financial document – it is a strategic vision aimed at future-proofing India.

Reacting on the Budget, he said by balancing economic prudence with transformative policy initiatives, this budget ensures progress in high-value manufacturing, employment generation, research innovation, and sustainable growth.

“Although challenges remain, the comprehensive framework laid out in this budget sets the stage for an inclusive, resilient, and forward-moving India. With effective implementation, these policies have the potential to position India as a formidable global economic force, transforming the aspiration of Viksit Bharat into a tangible reality, the BJP leader said.

Sharma, who is an author and expert on economic matters, further said India’s 5.7 crore MSMEs form the backbone of economic expansion, yet many face hurdles in securing capital and scaling operations.

The budget introduces customized Credit Cards for Micro Enterprises with a Rs 5 lakh limit, ensuring smoother financial operations for small businesses, he said.

“Additionally, the Credit Guarantee Cover has been doubled, injecting an extra Rs 1.5 lakh crore in credit accessibility over five years. With an emphasis on labour-intensive sectors, the Focus Product Scheme for the Leather and Footwear industry is expected to generate 22 lakh employment opportunities, while the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar aims to stimulate agro-industrial growth. The government’s renewed commitment to “Make in India,” particularly in clean-tech manufacturing, further integrates the country into global supply networks,” Sharma said.