Budget 2025 to provide new impetus to country’s development: Haryana CM

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Budget 2025-26, stating that it will provide a new boost to the country’s development and play an important role in making Haryana self-reliant.

He highlighted that the budget has been designed to benefit all sections of society. Haryana will also receive substantial benefits from the budget’s provisions, which will aid in the state’s continued progress and development.

Describing the budget as a strong foundation for a Viksit Bharat, Saini said that it will further empower youth, the poor, women, and farmers. He said that the Modi government at the Center has identified these four groups as the pillars of a developed India. With Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, this budget will significantly accelerate progress towards realizing that vision, he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Finance Minister’s budget includes several key announcements for farmers. The loan limit on the Kisan Credit Card has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

In addition, 100 districts with low agricultural productivity will be prioritized under the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana. As Haryana is an agriculture-based state, the Chief Minister said that the state will greatly benefit from this budget.

Furthermore, the loan guarantee cover for the MSME sector has been raised from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, providing greater support to small industries. The focus will also be on increasing the production of pulses like masoor and toor over the next six years. The Chief Minister said that the tax exemption on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh will directly benefit millions of people across the country.

In Budget 2025, a 5-year mission has been launched to boost cotton production, which will further strengthen the country’s textile industry. Apart from this, a Makhana Board will be established in Bihar, benefiting small farmers and traders.

Special credit cards will be introduced for small industries, with 10 lakh cards to be issued in the first year. A special scheme for the toy industry will also be launched under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The Chief Minister said that the Finance Minister has announced a new scheme for 5 lakh women from the SC-ST category, offering them term loans of up to Rs 2 crore. Furthermore, to promote startups, the loan limit has been increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore. This initiative is a significant step towards empowering women, making them self-reliant, and strengthening the startup ecosystem.

The budget also includes significant announcements for the education and health sectors. In the next five years, 75,000 new seats will be added to medical education. A special allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for artificial intelligence (AI) development.

The Chief Minister expressed that this budget marks the beginning of a new era in health and education, offering better opportunities for the youth. He assured that the Haryana government will ensure the effective implementation of the schemes announced in this budget so that the state can reap maximum benefits and every citizen can directly benefit from these initiatives.