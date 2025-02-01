Logo

Logo

# India

Budget 2025: India Post services to be expanded to include DBT, credit services

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2025-26 in Parliament, on Saturday announced that India Post with 1.5 lakh rural post offices, complemented by the India Post Payment Bank and a vast network of 2.4 lakh Dak Sevaks, will be repositioned to act as a catalyst for the rural economy.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 1, 2025 2:35 pm

Budget 2025: India Post services to be expanded to include DBT, credit services

Representational Image: iStock

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2025-26 in Parliament, on Saturday announced that India Post with 1.5 lakh rural post offices, complemented by the India Post Payment Bank and a vast network of 2.4 lakh Dak Sevaks, will be repositioned to act as a catalyst for the rural economy.

She also proposed that the expanded range of services of India Post will include rural community hub co-location; institutional account services; DBT, cash out and EMI pick-up; credit services to micro enterprises; insurance; and assisted digital services.

Advertisement

Sitharaman further added that India Post will also be transformed as a large public logistics organization. This will meet the rising needs of Viswakarmas, new entrepreneurs, women, self-help groups, MSMEs, and large business organizations.

Advertisement

The Union Minister also said the services of India Post Payment Bank will be deepened and expanded in rural areas.

Advertisement

Related posts