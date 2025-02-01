Budget 2025: India Post services to be expanded to include DBT, credit services

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2025-26 in Parliament, on Saturday announced that India Post with 1.5 lakh rural post offices, complemented by the India Post Payment Bank and a vast network of 2.4 lakh Dak Sevaks, will be repositioned to act as a catalyst for the rural economy.

She also proposed that the expanded range of services of India Post will include rural community hub co-location; institutional account services; DBT, cash out and EMI pick-up; credit services to micro enterprises; insurance; and assisted digital services.

Sitharaman further added that India Post will also be transformed as a large public logistics organization. This will meet the rising needs of Viswakarmas, new entrepreneurs, women, self-help groups, MSMEs, and large business organizations.

The Union Minister also said the services of India Post Payment Bank will be deepened and expanded in rural areas.