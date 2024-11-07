Buddhist values binding force for Asian nations: Summit

Asian culture, tradition and values have endured the onslaught of history, yet stood steadfast, evidence for the ingrained values of the Buddha, was the common refrain at the second day of the First Asian Buddhist Summit, as speaker after speaker endorsed that the Buddha’s teachings were the binding force not only in philosophical terms but also in practice.

They have helped to sustain Asian nations and cultures in times of crisis.

The Summit, organised by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), themed ‘Role of Buddha Dhamma in strengthening Asia’ saw participation from 32 countries with over 160 international participants. Members of the Mahasangha, patriarchs of various monastic traditions, monks, nuns, members of the diplomatic community, professors of Buddhist studies, experts and scholars, around 700 participants, engaged enthusiastically with the topic.

Calling it a historic Summit and a landmark event, Most Ven. Thich Thien Tam, Vice President, National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha from Vietnam, said it had reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Buddhist legacy that was rooted here for millennia and one that continues to shape cultural diplomacy and spiritual understanding across Asia.

Most Ven Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero, Mahanayake of Amarapura Maha Nikaya from Sri Lanka said the very fact that great Masters from various traditions are gathered here discussing non-violence and peace while the world outside is destroying itself with guns and rockets, as well as the planet, shows that people have great responsibility. “We have to generate that energy in our heart, keep spreading it; one day surely our goal will be achieved,” were his encouraging words.

Ven. Khenpo Chimed, Vice Chairman, Lumbini Development Trust from Nepal suggested that the gathering showed there were many learned and knowledgeable Sangha members, this was the time to transfer all this great wisdom and historic knowledge to the younger generation. “This can be done by setting up an academic institution in the Himalayas for monastic education to transfer the knowledge,” he said.

In his Special address, His Eminence Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, Drepung Loseling monastery from Dharamshala, India, noted that though the Tibetans were compelled to leave their lands, the spin off was that they spread all over the world and hundreds of monasteries came up worldwide.

In his concluding remarks Shatse Khensur Jangchup Choeden, Secretary General of the IBC, while blessing the gathering gave a call from the birth place of Buddha Dhamma for the world to promote Buddhist values that were critical for both regional and global harmony.

Reading out The Delhi Declaration at the conclusion of the Asian Buddhist Summit, Abhijit Halder, Director General, IBC, said the sum total of the insightful discussions and shared aspirations that emerged aimed at fostering a compassionate, harmonious and inclusive Asia.

The declaration said the areas that need to be worked upon in future include strengthening bonds between Asian nations based on the principles of Buddha Dhamma, To work upon Buddhist Literature, especially Pali that contains the original word of the Buddha, Philosophy, and its practice, for the spiritual continuity of the Buddhist Community and for bonding, the Exposition of the Holy Buddha Relics should be further encouraged, to cultivate a renewed value- based society, involving all segments of society, especially the youth, work towards engaging youth more proactively.

Other areas included to foster and share the historical journey of Buddhist Art and Heritage (Architecture included), to connect Asian Buddhist Circuit through Buddhist Pilgrimage and Living Heritage, recognize the relevance of scientific and medical aspects of Buddha Dhamma, Buddha’s teachings to unite and bind people all together, reinforcing its contemporary relevance.