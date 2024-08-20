BSP to join tomorrow’s Bharat Bandh over SC ruling on sub categorization in SC/ST quota

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after a gap of around 8 years would show its strength on the road by joining the country-wide Bharat Bandh agitation on Wednesday against the SC judgement on the categorization of SC/ST quota.

Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to party workers to join the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday against the Supreme Court’s decision on the sub-categorization in SC-ST reservation. Through this, the party hopes to get a political edge on the issue of reservation.

Mayawati is already attacking the silence of all the parties on the issue of sub-categorization of reservation. The way she has drawn everyone’s attention towards the BSP by raising this issue, it has given hope to the party to get a new lease of life.

Advertisement

The BSP, which has been staying away from protests and agitations, has decided to support and participate in the Bharat Bandh this time. Through this, along with uniting the BSP workers and supporters, a strategy is also being worked out to save the scattered cadre vote bank of the opposition parties.

Earlier in the year 2016, the BSP had held a big demonstration in the state capital against the indecent remarks made by senior BJP leader Dayashankar Singh on Mayawati. After this, the party did not come to the streets on any issue.

BSP’s National Coordinator Akash Anand wrote on his social media account on Monday that as per the guidelines of the party president, all small and big workers of BSP should join the Bharat Bandh to be held on August 21 under the blue flag and elephant symbol of the party.

He said that through this protest people, especially the Dalits, would be made aware of the sub-categorization.There is a lot of anger in the SC-ST community against the Supreme Court’s decision on reservation.

“In protest against this decision, our society has called for Bharat Bandh on August 21. Our society loves peace. We cooperate with everyone. Our society is involved in everyone’s happiness and sorrow. But today our freedom is being attacked because of which a befitting reply has to be given in a peaceful manner,” Akash Anand said.