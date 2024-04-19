BSP releases list of 11 more candidates, replaces nominees for Varanasi, Firozabad

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced 11 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh while replacing nominees for the Varanasi and Firozabad constituencies.

This is the sixth list of candidates the party announced on Friday.

The BSP has made Bhimrao Ambedkar its candidate from Hardoi, Mohammad Alam in Sant Kabir Nagar, Dr. Manish Sachan from Fatehpur, Chaudhary Bashir from Firozabad, Mahendra Singh Yadav from Sitapur, and Mohammad Mausame Alam from Maharajganj

B R Ahirwar has been fielded from Misrikh, Syed Neyaz Ali from Varanasi, Kripashankar Saroj from Machhilishahr, Athar Ansari from Bhadohi, and Jagannath Pal from Phulpur.