The Uttar Pradesh rooted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will celebrate the birthday of its President Mayawati as ‘Jan Kalyankari Diwas’ on January 15. The occasion will also be used by the party leaders to mobilise the cadre after the recent political developments in Maharashtra Assembly elections and by-polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The sources told IANS that the main celebration is likely to be held in Lucknow while all the district units of the party will celebrate the birthday of the party president.

The party will also revive its fundraising drive on the occasion and the party MLAs and MPs will donate money for the party fund on this day. The leaders have also been directed to help the poor on this day.

Fundraising was suspended by the party since 2009 when an engineer on denying to pay the donation was beaten by a BSP MLA Shekhar Tiwari.

Tiwari along with his henchmen lynched the engineer when he denied to give a donation to the party. The incident aroused controversy following which, Mayawati denied that her birthday celebrations were an occasion for collecting money for the party.

“My party workers give donations willingly for the party and there is no question of using any force,” she had said.

Mayawati had also said that her party did not get donations from industrialists and capitalists. It relied on its cadre for finances.