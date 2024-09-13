BSP always remains honest to alliances: Mayawati’s retort to Akhilesh

Mayawati hit back at Akhilesh Yadav for his comment on her breaking the alliance after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying while the BSP does not make alliances for ideological reasons, and if it does for bigger purposes, it definitely remains loyal to them.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo made the remark while responding to a statement made by the Samajwadi Party president that Mayawati was blaming the SP for breaking the alliance to hide her own shortcomings.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I was in Azamgarh when the alliance broke. There were BSP leaders on the stage. I asked them why they broke the alliance. But now she is making allegations to hide her shortcomings.”

Reacting to his allegation against her through a statement on social media on Friday, Mayawati said, “Regarding the breaking of the alliance after the BSP won 10 seats and the SP won 5 seats in the Lok Sabha elections-2019 in UP, I had publicly said that the SP chief had stopped answering my phone (calls), regarding which he has now given a clarification after so many years.”

“BSP does not make alliances for ideological reasons, and if it ever makes alliances for bigger purposes, then it definitely remains honest towards them. A lot of efforts were made to fulfill the alliance made with SP in 1993 and 2019, but the interest and self-respect of ‘Bahujan Samaj’ was paramount,” she added.

Elaborating further on her party’s position towards coalition politics, Mayawati made it clear that BSP is against the formation of alliances with an eye on electoral gains. “BSP is against narrow casteist politics. Therefore, it is a movement to move away from making hasty alliances for electoral gains and to realise political power by creating mutual brotherhood in the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ so that the mission of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar could become self-reliant by obtaining the master key to power,” she said.