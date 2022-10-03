Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » BSF seizes Pakistani fishing boat from ‘Harami Nala’ creek area of Gujarat’s Kutch

BSF seizes Pakistani fishing boat from ‘Harami Nala’ creek area of Gujarat’s Kutch

BSF on Monday seized one abandoned Pakistani fishing boat from ‘Harami Nala’ creek area near Bhuj in Kutch of Gujarat, along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary, the force said.

ANI | New Delhi | October 3, 2022 6:42 pm

BSF seizes Pakistani fishing boat from 'Harami Nala' creek area of Gujarat's Kutch

BSF seizes Pakistani fishing boat from 'Harami Nala' creek area of Gujarat's Kutch (File Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday seized one abandoned Pakistani fishing boat from ‘Harami Nala’ creek area near Bhuj in Kutch of Gujarat, along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary, the force said.

The boat was found from ‘Harami Nala’ around 6 am by BSF personnel who were patrolling in the area, a BSF official said. Some ice boxes, jerry cans and fishing nets were seized by the BSF personnel. However, the men on the boat managed to flee towards the Pakistan side.

“We seized a Pakistani fishing boat from ‘Harami Nala’ in Kutch of Gujarat around 6 am. A few people were seen on the boat, but they jumped into the water and swam towards the Pakistan side. Icebox, jerry can and fishing net have been seized by the BSF personnel from the abandoned boat,” the BSF official told ANI.

The Pakistani fishermen often flee to their side abandoning their boats after spotting BSF patrol units.

The authorities have barred Indian fishermen from entering the creek area, however, Pakistani fishermen enter the Indian side to catch fish.

The ‘Harami Nala’ is also known as the Sir Creek area. The area is a 22 km long and approximately 8 km wide marshy patch that is navigable most of the time.

Earlier in June this year, the BSF had seized three Pakistani boats from ‘Harami Nala’.

In May too, the BSF apprehended over nine Pakistani fishermen and seized a similar number of Pakistani fishing boats in different operations.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Pakistan PM Sharif likely to visit China next month
That's IT: Jaishankar says India expert in IT, Pakistan in 'international terrorism'
Death toll from devastating Pakistan floods reaches 1,693