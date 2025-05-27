BSF proposes to name a border post in Samba Sector after ‘Operation Sindoor’

The Border Security Force (BSF) has proposed to name a post in Jammu’s Samba sector as “Sindoor” and two others in the name of its personnel killed during the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on 10 May.

In a media interaction here on Tuesday on the ‘Operation Sindoor’, BSF IG Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, said that three jawans, including an Indian Army Naik, were killed in the cross-border shelling.

Advertisement

The Border Security Force (BSF) released new footage from Operation Sindoor, showing India’s targeted strikes on terror launchpads inside Pakistani territory and showing Pakistan Rangers fleeing under the fire.

Advertisement

“On the morning of 10 May, Pakistan sent low-flying drones to target our posts. The BSF was actively engaging these drones. However, during one such incident, a tragic event occurred when BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar were trying to counter a drone, which dropped a payload, resulting in the killing of all three,” he said.

“We propose to name two of our posts on our personnel we have lost, and one post to be named ‘Sindoor’ in the Samba sector,” Anand said.

Anand also praised the women personnel who fought on the forward posts during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“BSF’s women personnel fought on forward posts during Operation Sindoor. Our brave women personnel, Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanded a forward post, Constable Manjit Kaur, Constable Malkit Kaur, Constable Jyoti, Constable Sampa and Constable Swapna, and others fought on forward posts against Pakistan during this operation,” he said.

He also mentioned the inputs of terrorists’ possible infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

“We are getting many inputs regarding terrorists returning to their launch pads and camps, and possible infiltration along LoC and IB. Security Forces will have to remain alert,” Anand said.

BSF DIG, RS Pura sector, Chiter Pal, mentioned about the retaliation in the area after cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

”On 9 May, Pakistan targeted a number of our posts. First, they started targeting our posts with a flat trajectory weapon and mortar. They also targeted one of our villages, Abdullian. Our BSF jawans gave a befitting reply to them.

“When they reduced firing, they increased drone activity. In response, BSF targeted and destroyed the Pakistani terrorist launchpad Mastpur,” Pal said.

“During the firing, it was observed that Pakistani soldiers were abandoning their posts and fleeing,” he said further.

The BSF noticed intensified activity beginning on 8 May, when a large group of terrorists was observed approaching the border. Acting on intelligence that infiltration was imminent, BSF forces launched a series of preemptive strikes.

“LeT’s Looni terror launchpad and the Mastpur launchpad in Pakistan were destroyed on the night of 9 and 10 May, and during the action, Pakistani Rangers were seen fleeing”.

BSF DIG SS Mand gave details of pre-emptive strikes on 8 May. He said inputs indicated Pakistan was trying to push terrorists across the border after Operation Sindoor. On 8 May, a large group of 40 to 50 terrorists was observed moving towards the border, prompting swift action by the BSF.

“Soon after, Pakistan started firing on BSF posts, to which we retaliated well,” DIG Mand said. “Inputs suggest that many terrorists, their supporters, Rangers, and officers were harmed in the strike by us”.