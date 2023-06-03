BSF organizes walkathon in Srinagar

Inspector General of BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav on Saturday said that the Border Security Force is fully prepared to foil infiltration attempts of terrorists that usually get upped after melting of snow during summers.

Yadav was talking to media persons during the walkathon of the BSF along the Dal Lake in Srinagar which, he said, was organized to send out a message to the rest of the country that there is peace, prosperity and development in Kashmir.

“Our endeavour is to organise programmes which will also inspire the Kashmiri youth,” he added. Hundreds of the BSF jawans carrying the tricolor participated in the walkathon.

“We are alert on the Line of Control (LoC) where we conduct area domination and anti-infiltration roles jointly with the Army. Snow has started melting along some areas which make them vulnerable to infiltration. We map these areas and then redistribute our deployment,” he said.

“Melting of snow increases the chances of infiltration but we have also upped our preparation to foil any such attempt,” Yadav said.

He said the security forces were actively working along the LoC to foil any attempt from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to push narcotics and weapons into the Valley.

“We are working seriously to tackle the efforts made from the other side to push narcotics, weapons and terrorists into the valley,” he said.

Talking about the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, Yadav said the BSF will ensure a peaceful pilgrimage.

“Amarnath Yatra is a coordinated effort of various agencies under the guidance of J&K UT Government and Jammu and Kashmir Police. We will ensure that the yatra is conducted peacefully,” he added.